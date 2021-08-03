Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of BLMIF stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

