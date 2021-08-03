Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

