Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBGSY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $33.55 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

