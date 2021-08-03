Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $4.88 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

