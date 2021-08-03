Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTMVY. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Rightmove from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RTMVY stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

