Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $37.40 on Monday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

