EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.26. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

