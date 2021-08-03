Fisker (FSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fisker to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fisker alerts:

NYSE:FSR opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.