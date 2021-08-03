California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,520,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,990,987. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

