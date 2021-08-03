California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,075 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Progress Software worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

