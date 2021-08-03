Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,207 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 750,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

