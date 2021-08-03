Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research firms have commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.