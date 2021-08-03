Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock worth $15,602,975 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

