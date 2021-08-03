California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.86 Million Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Natural Foods by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $3,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $408,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,765 shares in the company, valued at $941,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

