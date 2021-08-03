Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCAAU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of LCAAU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

