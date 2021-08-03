Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Neenah worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Neenah by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 39.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 169,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

