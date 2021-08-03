Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of LCAAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

