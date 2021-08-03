Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.80.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

