Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTLD. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $12,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTLD shares. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

