Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 35,656 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Methanex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

