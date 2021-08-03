Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 723.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atrion by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atrion alerts:

ATRI stock opened at $634.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $613.60. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $745.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.