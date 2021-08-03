Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,757 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.34 million, a PE ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.