QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,450,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 355,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 90,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in QuinStreet by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $973.18 million, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

