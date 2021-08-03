Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,757 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.34 million, a P/E ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

