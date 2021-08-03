Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FLAC stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.