Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLAC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

