Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
PLFRY opened at $40.60 on Monday. Palfinger has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68.
About Palfinger
Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.