Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PLFRY opened at $40.60 on Monday. Palfinger has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68.

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

