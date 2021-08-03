IMI’s (IMIAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of IMIAY opened at $47.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

