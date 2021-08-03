AVEVA Group’s (AVEVF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVEVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Investec raised AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.85. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

