Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNLPF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fresnillo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

