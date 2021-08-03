Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3239 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

