Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KRYAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

KRYAY stock opened at $150.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $153.37.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.