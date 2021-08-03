Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RAIFY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

RAIFY opened at $5.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.