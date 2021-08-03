Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $416.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.