Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

