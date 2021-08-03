Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,963 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

