Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP) Head to Head Contrast

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 45.30% 55.65% 25.57% Compass N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aspen Technology and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $590.18 million 16.79 $229.67 million $3.36 43.35 Compass $3.72 billion 1.40 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aspen Technology and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 1 3 0 2.40 Compass 0 3 6 0 2.67

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $150.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.26%. Compass has a consensus target price of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 72.64%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Aspen Technology.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Compass on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

