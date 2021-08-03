AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,177 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

