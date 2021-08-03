Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.56.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $226.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

