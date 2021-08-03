Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Grows By 31.9%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UIHC opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.76. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in United Insurance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 153.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.