O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $578.17.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $601.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $565.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,555 shares of company stock worth $23,240,567. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

