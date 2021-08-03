Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on W. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $327.66.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $242.37 on Monday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 3.11.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $229,724.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,839,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $2,032,841 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $2,127,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

