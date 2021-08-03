Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIG opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Vinco Ventures has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

