LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $26,713,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $5,816,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $193.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.81 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

