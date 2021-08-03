Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 42,024 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 261.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.81% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSF. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CSF stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $62.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.