AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,596 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Unisys worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,603,000 after acquiring an additional 398,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 203.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 298,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Unisys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 121,633 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

