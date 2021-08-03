Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 37,371 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 426.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 144,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,586 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

