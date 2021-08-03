Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AX opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

