Royal Bank of Canada Sells 149,814 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 60.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,814 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

