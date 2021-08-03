Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 6,716 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

